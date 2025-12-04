Violent fight breaks out at Bihar wedding over rasgulla shortage, video goes viral

A wedding in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya turned into a full-blown brawl after members of the bride and groom’s families clashed over a shortage of rasgullas. CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on X, shows guests from both sides throwing punches, shoving one another, and even swinging red plastic chairs as weapons. The incident took place on November 29 at a hotel in Bodh Gaya.(X/@HateDetectors)

The incident took place on November 29 at a hotel in Bodh Gaya where the bride’s family was staying, according to a report by NDTV. The groom’s family, on the other hand, had arrived from a nearby village. According to police, the wedding rituals had just concluded when an argument broke out after the bride’s family complained that rasgullas had run out at the food counter.

The video initially shows guests gathering around the food stalls. Moments later, a violent group fight erupts, with people grabbing chairs, plates and anything within reach to strike each other. The couple was reportedly on their way to the wedding hall when the brawl began.

What triggered the brawl?

Police said several people from both sides were injured in the melee. The groom’s father, Mahendra Prasad, confirmed on Wednesday that the fight indeed started over a shortage of rasgullas. He also reportedly alleged that the bride’s family filed a “false dowry case” against them after the altercation.

While the groom’s family said they were prepared to continue with the wedding despite the chaos, the bride’s family decided to call it off. The groom’s mother, Munni Devi, alleged that amid the fight, the bride’s relatives took jewellery she had brought as gifts. She also claimed the groom’s family had paid for the hotel booking.

Police said the bride’s family filed a dowry case after the wedding was cancelled as a result of the fight.

How did social media react?

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many users expressing disbelief at the cause of the brawl.

One user joked, “This wasn’t a wedding; it was an episode of Game of Thrones: Bodh Gaya Buffet Edition.”

Another commented, “My country's people continue to amaze me at different levels. On one hand there are streaks of brilliance and then there's people fighting over a sweet dish running out of stock and treating wedding as a gimmick.”

“Rasgulla is a must. Thank God the truth came out before the wedding otherwise hubby would have had to make do without rasgullas for life,” quipped a third user.