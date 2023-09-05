What do thunderstorms look like from a plane? Watch viral video

An incredible video showing a thunderstorm from a plane has left people with their eyes wide open. The mesmerising video was shared on Instagram by a user called Param. Picture of the thunderstorm from the plane. (Instagram/@Param)

“Ever wondered how thunderstorms at 35,000 feet look like?” reads the text inlay on the video. The clip opens to show bright jolts of electricity blanketing the sky. This thunder has left many people stunned. (Also Read: Pilot takes a 360-degree turn mid-air to help passengers see the Northern Lights)

Watch the video of the thunderstorm from a plane here:

This post was shared on June 8. Since being shared, it has gone viral with over 57,000 likes. Many people even took to the comments section of the post to express their views on this video.

Here’s what people are saying about this clip:

An individual wrote, "That's a whole light party going on."

A second said, "This is so scary!" A third commented, "It's literally like fireworks in the sky." A fourth shared, "There's a concert going on there." "Someone's running around with a flashlight in those clouds," joked another. A sixth said, "This is absolutely insane."

