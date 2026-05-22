What is Oggy Janata Party? 5 things to know about group questioning Cockroach Janta Party

In a hilarious twist that perfectly captures the internet's love for absurd humour, the Oggy Janata Party has formally launched its campaign to counter the Cockroach Janta Party. Drawing inspiration from childhood nostalgia, Oggy and the Cockroaches, the new group is publicly dissecting and questioning the policies of the original parody party. The ongoing virtual feud has captured the internet's imagination, creating a highly engaging and deeply polarising wave of remarks across social media platforms. The Oggy Janata Party was launched after the Cockroach Janta Party went viral. (Instagram/@cockroachjantaparty, Instagram/oggy.janata.partyy)

Here are five things to know about the Oggy Janata Party: #1: Accusation of political links: In a post on Instagram, the Oggy Janata Party (OJP) highlighted Abhijeet Dipke’s connection with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Dipke volunteered with the political party as a part of its social media and election campaign team.

Also Read: What is Cockroach Janta Party? 5 things about the ‘voice of lazy and unemployed’

The group highlighted a 2024 post by Dipke, in which he tagged former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and thanked him.

“I’m truly grateful for all the opportunities you provided me while working with you. Leaving for Boston with your guidance as my compass. No distance will ever weaken my commitment to AAP,” the Cockroach Janta Party founder had tweeted.

#2: What’s OJP’s motto? According to its official website, the Oggy Janata Party exists to “kill all kinds of cockroaches”. It further adds, “Any roach. Any size. Any species. Dead.”

#3: OJP questions CJP’s agenda: OJP shared a montage depicting pictures of Indian freedom fighters with a text that read, “A land shaped by the sharpness of swords is witnessing its youths taking pride in calling themselves ‘cockroaches’. Truly the ‘Peak unemployment’ symptoms!”

#4: OJP’s manifesto: “We believe a compassionate India is a strong India. Our Animal Rights Manifesto promises free healthcare for every stray, strict cruelty laws, more shelters, daily feeding missions and adoption awareness campaigns across every city. Because every life matters and we mean it,” the group wrote in an Instagram post. It shared a poster of the 6-point manifesto.

The picture shows the character Oggy, draped in a white kurta-pyjama, surrounded by various animals.

#5: Mention of NEET paper leak: In an Instagram post, the OJP called for justice for the NEET paper leak incident. A visual shared on the social media platform shows the OJP mascot and a text insert that reads, “students deserve justice”.

Also Read: Who is Abhijeet Dipke, the Boston-educated founder of Cockroach Janta Party?

The outfit, with an Instagram bio that reads “Not backed by any political party, unlike USA-based 'CJP’,” has accumulated nearly 9,600 followers since its launch.