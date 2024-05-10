What is viral shrimp challenge? One-leg squat that people are ‘struggling’ to complete

There is a new fitness challenge on the block, and it's called the shrimp challenge. Why this name? Reportedly, while doing this challenge, people momentarily resemble the crustacean. Videos of people doing this trend have also taken over social media, with many emphasising that though the challenge looks easy, it is just the opposite. The image shows two people trying the viral shrimp challenge. (Screengrab)

How is this challenge done?

An Instagram user described the challenge and wrote, “Give it a go! Hold your ankle, and that same foot can’t touch the ground, and no, you can't. You use your other arm to push off your leg”. In this challenge, you will have to use your balance and strength to get up from the ground with the support of your knee.

In a video shared on X, the first person effortlessly finishes the challenge, making it seem like the trend is very easy to follow. However, people who try after him struggle to finish and ultimately fail, rejecting the notion that the shrimp challenge is easy. Towards the end of the video, a few more people figure out how to ace it.

Take a look at this viral video of the shrimp challenge:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the video has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 18.4 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various comments. While some expressed wonder, others shared that they tried taking up the challenge but failed.

What did X users say about this new fitness challenge?

“Sounds like the ultimate test of seafood skills! Enjoy the challenge, shrimp lover!” joked an X user.

“There's a strength and balance issue here - people need to go to the gym more,” suggested another.

“Wow, I tried this just now and failed,” expressed a third.

“Very difficult to do,” commented a fourth.

“I failed, I just couldn’t do it,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this viral shrimp challenge? Can you ace it?