What’s Linda Yaccarino up to now? ‘Super official ex-CEO of X’ shares life update

Linda Yaccarino stepped down as CEO of X within just two years of assuming the role. In a recent post, she shared a glimpse of her life after resigning from the high-profile role. The former CEO posted a picture with her “amazing momma,” adding that her visit to her mother was “long overdue.” Linda Yaccarino, who recently stepped down as the CEO of Elon Musk’s X. (AP)

“Long overdue visit with my amazing momma!” Yaccarino wrote, along with a heart emoticon. The candid photo she shared captures a tender moment between her and her mother.

The picture shows her mother wearing a denim shirt sitting on a chair. Yaccarino is standing behind her with her hands gently placed on her mother’s shoulders. The former CEO is dressed in a white dress paired with a cardigan of a similar hue.

Take a look at the X post:

What did social media say?

An individual remarked, “Family is the most important! Long after you’re gone, no one will remember how much extra time you put in at the office, but your kids will remember all the times you were there and involved. The same goes for parents. When they are gone, you will cherish every moment you get to spend with them. Great pic, and cherish this time!”

Another added, “Enjoy! We appreciate your time at X. A third urged, “Linda, keep us updated when you consider a new move. Enjoy your time off.”

A fourth wrote, “Looking very good, Queen!!! Hope you and your mom have a wonderful day! I miss you as CEO of X.”

Linda Yaccarino's post on X exit:

On July 9, Yaccarino shared on X that she is exiting Elon Musk’s company. “I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable,” she wrote as a part of her X share.

She received a reply from Elon Musk, reacting to the post. He wrote, “Thank you for your contributions,” which many labelled as “cold.”