WhatsApp forward after Chandrayaan-3 landing leaves people in splits

A forward doing the rounds on WhatsApp about Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the south pole of the Moon has left people in splits. The joke is about congratulating random people for their ‘contribution’ in the mission’s success. The post about the WhatsApp forward will make you chuckle too. (Unsplash/@ademay)

D Muthukrishnan took to X to share the joke that he received as a forward on WhatsApp. “Congratulations to all members of our group for the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan 3. Your contribution by not joining ISRO and letting the right people do their job accurately and successfully is commendable,” he added.

Take a look at this hilarious post:

Shared on August 24, the post has received close to 1.7 lakh views and counting. Additionally, it has accumulated more than 2,300 likes. From saying that they are copying the tweet to cracking jokes, people posted varied comments.

What did X users say about this joke?

“I copy pasted the above in my KV school group,” shared an X user. “Honesty is always appreciated!” joked another. “Love the sarcasm,” posted a fourth. “Most school and college group members will agree!” expressed a third. “Haha, that’s a good one,” commented a fourth. “Same thing came in our cousins WhatsApp group,” wrote a fifth.

