WhatsApp users rally to Signal after new update, prompt meme fest on Twitter
The recent announcement by WhatsApp has created quite a buzz on social media. According to its new privacy policy update, WhatsApp has detailed more about its data-sharing plan with Facebook and has made it mandatory for its users to accept the new terms by February 8. After this, users of the popular messaging app have started talking about switching to the other available options like Signal and Telegram.
Now, Twitter has been buzzing with hilarious memes as netizens have decided to jump the wagon. From using popular meme templates to poking fun at WhatsApp’s privacy policy, the memes may make you laugh out loud.
The official Twitter handle of the Signal app even shared a post and joined the trend.
Check out these amusing examples of the meme fest kickstarted by this ‘migration’ to Signal.
What do you think of these memes? Will you also be changing sides?
