‘Who is this papad guy?’: Danish woman's snack hunt featuring Amitabh Bachchan goes viral

A woman from Denmark has left the desi internet in stitches after she shared her desperate search for her favourite packet of pappad and asked users to help her locate the desi snack in Copenhagen. In the clip, she pointed to the pappad packet featuring Amitabh Bachchan and asked, "Who is this man?"(Instagram/bhukkad_bidesi)

Frederikke, a food and travel content creator who discovered "papadams" on her recent trip to Nepal, shared a video of her asking the internet for help to locate the same brand near her home. In the clip, she pointed to the pappad packet featuring Amitabh Bachchan and asked, "Who is this man, and why does he make the best papadum I've ever had?!"

Take a look at the video here:

"I bought this papad back in Nepal and haven’t found it anywhere in Copenhagen. I’m running low… if anyone knows where to get this or who this legendary papad guy is, please help," she asked in the caption, calling it her "papadum hunt" and "papad crisis"

In the end, she sent a message to the Bollywood veteran: "If you know him, please let him know how great the pappadams he makes are and how to find more of them."

The post grabbed the attention of the desi internet and amused many social media users, who turned it into a running gag, referencing other brands Amitabh Bachchan is featured in without revealing his identity.

"He also used to give me polio drops. I am alive today because of him," quipped one user, while another wrote, "He also used to grow basmati rice at India Gate, New Delhi."

A third user joked, "His daughter-in-law makes the best hair dye and anti-ageing cream, called L’Oréal."

Even Swiggy Instamart joined in the fun. "Also try his navratan tel, you’ll feel relaxed," the brand's account quipped.

