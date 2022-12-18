Whoa or woah? Tweet about correct spelling of word intrigues people

Have you ever been confused about how to spell a certain word? Often people turn to the Internet to know the correct answer. However, there are times when different spellings of the same word are so widely used that they leave people confused. One such word is “whoa”. Is that the correct spelling, or should it be spelled “woah”? Well, if you too have been confused about the word, then Dictionary.com shared a solution. Taking to Twitter, they shared the correct way of writing the word.

“WE HAVE A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT. It’s spelled “whoa,” not “woah.”,” they wrote in the tweet. While replying to their own post, they also shared a blog link explaining the difference between the spellings in detail.

“Whoa is the much older spelling and is the one considered standard. Woah is a newer, alternate spelling that is often considered to be nonstandard or informal. The two terms are used to mean the same things, but woah is more likely to be found in informal contexts, such as in memes,” the blog explained.

Take a look at the post:

WE HAVE A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.



It's spelled "whoa," not "woah." — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 15, 2022

Since being shared, the post has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated nearly 55,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has also been reposted several times. People took to the post’s comments section to share various reactions.

Here's a quick look at some of the comments:

“This warms my #WordNerd [heart],” wrote a Twitter user. “Weight… HWAT?!” joked another. “Noooh,” expressed a third. To which, a reply was also shared from the Twitter handle. “Yeeeeeah,” it read.

