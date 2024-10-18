Menu Explore
Why Akash Ambani refused cake from birthday girl Radhika Merchant. Watch

BySanya Jain
Oct 18, 2024 07:33 AM IST

Radhika Merchant brought in her first birthday as an Ambani bahu in the presence of her closest friends and family members.

Radhika Merchant brought in her first birthday as an Ambani bahu in the presence of her closest friends and family members. Her 30th birthday bash was organised at Antilia, the Ambani family’s palatial Mumbai residence, on Wednesday night. Besides the Ambani and the Merchant families, the guest list includes Janhvi Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Ananya Panday, Suhana and Aryan Khan, Orry, Ranveer Singh and others.

Radhika Merchant offers birthday cake to brother-in-law Akash Ambani
Radhika Merchant offers birthday cake to brother-in-law Akash Ambani

A video from the birthday party shows Radhika Merchant’s cake cutting ceremony. It was shared on Instagram by Orry, who was also responsible for most other glimpses we had of the celebration. The video shows the birthday girl cutting a red-coloured cake as her family cheers her on. She was then seen offering a slice of cake to husband Anant Ambani.

Radhika Merchant also offered the cake to other members of the family, as is customary. While Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani ate a piece, as did Radhika’s parents Shaila and Viren Merchant, her brother-in-law Akash Ambani refused to take the cake she offered.

However, Akash Ambani’s reason for refusing to take cake from the birthday girl was a very sweet one, as soon became apparent when he redirected her towards family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani.

The video shows Akash Ambani asking Radhika to offer cake to Kokilaben Ambani first. The elder Ambani scion also requested his maternal grandmother, Poornima Dalal, to come forward and eat the birthday cake.

Watch the video below:

Radhika married industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in a star-studded wedding on July 12. This is her first birthday as the daughter-in-law of the billionaire Ambani family.

For her birthday celebration, Radhika Merchant opted for a white silk halter top and a red skirt. The party was attended by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Radhika’s parents and her sister Anjali Merchant, among others.

(Also read: Inside Radhika Merchant’s birthday party as Ambani bahu: Nita and Mukesh Ambani share cake)

