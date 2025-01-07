Why flying is different for the world’s tallest woman. She reveals in intriguing video

World’s tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, opened up about how she travels in flight and why she has to lie down on a stretcher while flying. In a video shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records (GWR), Gelgi is seen travelling with Turkish Airlines and expressing how she felt during the journey. The world’s tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, explains how it feels to travel in flight. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“How does the world's tallest woman travel and visit her friends? Turkish Airlines provided Rumeysa's flight for her recent adventures to the US and UK.” GWR wrote while posting the video.

“I am literally so excited, my heart beats fast,” Gelgi says in the video showing the airline staff helping her board the plane while lying on a stretcher.

Why can’t Rumeysa Gelgi sit and travel?

In a comment on the video, Gelgi revealed that she needs to lie down during flights because she has scoliosis, a condition characterised by severe spinal curvature.

“Plus, I have 2 long rods and 30 screws in my spine, which prevent my spine from bending or twisting. So I always have to keep my back straight and flat. Flying on a stretcher is the safest -and only- option for me to travel by air,” she added.

Take a look at the viral video here:

How did social media react?

“She is a lovely lady, and Turkish Airlines, I am sure, took good care of her,” shared an Instagram user. “We love you, Rumeysa Gelgi,” added another. Praising the airline, a third commented, “That’s so kind of them.” A fourth wrote, “This woman is a national treasure for the Turks.”

Rumeysa Gelgi: The tallest woman

In addition to holding five Guinness World Records titles, Gelgi is an activist and a public speaker. Standing at a towering 215.16 cm (7ft 0.7in), she is also a passionate researcher and an advocate who loves reading crime novels.

According to GWR, her unusual height is due to a rare genetic mutation, Weaver Syndrome. Her condition was diagnosed at birth after she displayed an “unusually large size for a newborn.”

Her other family members, incredibly supportive and proud of her, haven’t shown any signs of this Weaver Syndrome. Gelgi, who lives in Turkey, also loves spending time with her family.