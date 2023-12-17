close_game
News / Trending / Woman asks husky to say ‘I love you’ to baby, dog replies using pet button. Watch

Woman asks husky to say ‘I love you’ to baby, dog replies using pet button. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 17, 2023 04:05 PM IST

“Sapphie excited to see baby,” reads the caption of a video that shows a husky meeting her little human for the first time.

A video of a dog husky meeting her little human for the first time has turned into a source of happiness on social media. The clip shows the dog using pet buttons to express her ‘affection’ for the little one.

The image shows the husky with her pet mom and little human brother. (Instagram/@sapphie_the_pomsky)
“Sapphie excited to see baby,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a woman sitting on the floor with her baby lying in front of her. A few pet buttons are also seen placed near the woman. After a few moments, she calls Sapphie, and the dog excitedly runs towards her pet mom. Once the doggo reaches the dog buttons, she stops.

At this point, the woman asks the dog to say “Hi” to the little one, Sapphie does so using a button. The pooch then uses another button to say ‘I love you’ to the little human.

Take a look at this video of the dog meeting the baby:

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over 1.6 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this dog video?

“Love how she trotted over carefully,” shared an Instagram user. “I can't wait to watch them grow up together. Thanks for letting us on their adventure,” added another. “Seeing Sapphie with her baby brother is everything!” joined a third. “Awww he loves her too,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video of the husky? Did the video leave you with a smile on your face?

