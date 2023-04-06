Home / Trending / Woman asks people to edit pic, gets hilarious response

Woman asks people to edit pic, gets hilarious response

By Trisha Sengupta
Apr 06, 2023 04:11 PM IST

The edits shared by the Twitter users may leave you laughing out loud.

Have you ever felt disappointment over a picture that didn’t come out how you envisioned it? People often edit such images to get their desired result. Some may even ask for help from others, including netizens on social media. Twitter user Shweta Kukreja did the same and asked tweeple to help her out. While some followed her instructions to the tee, there were others who hilariously showed their creativity.

The image shows the original picture and an edited image by a Twitter user.(Twitter/@ShwetaKukreja_, Twitter/@Macnodal)
The image shows the original picture and an edited image by a Twitter user.(Twitter/@ShwetaKukreja_, Twitter/@Macnodal)

“Can someone remove those boys in the background?” she shared and posted an image. The picture captures her walking on the street with two other people in front of her.

Take a look at the Twitter post:

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the tweet has received close to 3.1 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 2,500 likes.

Take a look at some of the posts where people edited her picture:

Here’s how some other Twitter users reacted:

A few asked where the picture was captured. To which, Kukreja shared that it was taken at Delhi’s Khan Market. Some suggested Kukreja to use editing tools powered by AI.

