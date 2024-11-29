Woman butchers husband with drop saw, dumps body parts in 30 plastic bags. Details inside

A woman has been denied bail after being charged with the gruesome murder of her husband, allegedly driven by years of abuse and personal frustrations. Nirmeen Noufl, 53, is accused of killing her 62-year-old husband, Mamdouh “Emad” Noufl, on May 3 last year, dismembering his body with a power saw, and disposing of his remains in up to 30 plastic bags across south-west Sydney. The chilling details of the case emerged during a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday, where Noufl faced charges of murder and desecrating a body. Woman allegedly murdered and dismembered husband to escape abusive marriage, court hears. (Unsplash)

Shocking discovery and court proceedings

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, Nirmeen Noufl was supported by a group of family and friends when her request for bail was denied. She was arrested last month at a mental health facility, where she had checked herself in after the alleged murder. The court heard that Noufl's husband had been reported missing since July 2023, prompting a missing persons investigation. The police allege that she acted alone in the killing, using knives and a power saw in their Greenacre home, before discarding his dismembered remains in bins across various suburbs.

Witness testimonies and evidence

The case took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that “Witness A” allegedly observed some of Noufl's actions on the night of the murder. Another witness reportedly overheard statements from Noufl that could be interpreted as admissions of guilt. The police fact sheet also highlighted Noufl’s possible motivations, including years of domestic abuse and her husband's engagement to another woman in Egypt, which reportedly caused tensions in their marriage.

The Crown prosecutor, William Sit, argued that Noufl murdered her husband in a bid to escape an abusive relationship. He also referenced multiple police visits to the couple’s home for domestic violence incidents, including one where Mamdouh allegedly brandished a knife. Sit outlined how, following her husband’s death, Noufl travelled to Egypt, sold family property with a power of attorney, and returned to Australia with $200,000.

Defence claims mental health struggles

Noufl's lawyer, Greg James, KC, countered the prosecution's claims, emphasising his client's mental health issues, including depression, PTSD, and possibly a psychotic illness. He argued that her psychological state made it difficult for her to participate in a fair trial and that her behaviour could be explained by trauma and provocation. James also pointed to injuries on Noufl’s face that he claimed were consistent with domestic violence, suggesting that the killing may have been an act of self-defence rather than intentional murder.

Refusal of bail and future court dates

In refusing bail, Judge Deborah Sweeney stated that the Crown’s case appeared strong, citing witness statements and the disturbing details of the dismemberment. She acknowledged Noufl’s mental health conditions but confirmed that she could receive treatment in custody. The case will return to court on December 11 for further proceedings, as the mystery surrounding Mamdouh Noufl’s disappearance continues to unfold.