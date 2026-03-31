Woman claims ₹11,000 salary deduction for late arrivals despite prior discussion: ‘It feels like survival, not numbers’
A woman shared how ₹11,000 was deducted from her salary for late arrivals.
A working professional has triggered an online conversation after revealing that ₹11,000 was deducted from her monthly salary due to late arrivals, raising questions around workplace policies and financial pressures faced by employees.
(Also read: Kult employees plead with CEO to pay 4 months’ pending salaries: ‘We are suffering’)
Taking to Instagram, Swathi shared a video in which she spoke about the deduction and its impact on her finances. In the clip, she said, “My February salary came in, and ₹11,000 was deducted for late arrivals. Despite having a conversation with them where they said they would consider my situation, they still went ahead and cut the amount. ₹11,000 is not a small sum, it makes a significant difference, especially for someone who is completely dependent on their salary.”
Watch the clip here:
‘Deductions feel like survival, not numbers’
In the caption accompanying her post, Swathi elaborated on her situation, highlighting how such deductions can affect individuals who rely entirely on their income. She wrote, “If you’re fully dependent on your salary, this will hurt. Salary day is supposed to feel relieving, but yesterday ₹11,000 was deducted from mine. I understand that policies and attendance rules exist, but when you rely on a single income, deductions don’t feel like numbers, they feel like survival.”
She further explained that public transport delays and prior conversations with her employer had led her to expect some consideration. “There were public transport delays and conversations that seemed understanding, yet the payslip told a different story. ₹11,000 may not sound like a big amount to everyone, but for someone managing monthly expenses, responsibilities and financial commitments, it changes things,” she added.
Swathi also clarified that her post was not intended to target any specific organisation. “This isn’t about revenge quitting or exposing anyone, it is simply the reality of salary deductions in private jobs in India. Notice periods already feel unstable, and salary cuts make it even heavier. If you’ve ever opened your salary message and felt anxiety instead of relief, you will understand this,” she wrote.
Social media reacts to viral clip
The video has garnered several reactions online, with users sharing mixed views on workplace discipline and employee challenges. One user wrote, “ ₹11,000 is a huge cut for any salaried person, companies should consider genuine situations.” Another said, “Rules are rules, but there should be some flexibility when circumstances are explained.”
Some users pointed towards broader systemic issues. “Public transport delays are real, employers need to understand ground realities,” one comment read. Another added, “Salary deductions like this can disturb an entire monthly budget.”
Others emphasised the emotional impact of such situations. “Salary day should bring relief, not stress,” a user wrote. Another comment read, “Many people silently go through this, it is more common than we think.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More