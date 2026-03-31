Woman claims ₹11,000 salary deduction for late arrivals despite prior discussion: ‘It feels like survival, not numbers’

Taking to Instagram, Swathi shared a video in which she spoke about the deduction and its impact on her finances. In the clip, she said, “My February salary came in, and ₹11,000 was deducted for late arrivals. Despite having a conversation with them where they said they would consider my situation, they still went ahead and cut the amount. ₹11,000 is not a small sum, it makes a significant difference, especially for someone who is completely dependent on their salary.”

A working professional has triggered an online conversation after revealing that ₹11,000 was deducted from her monthly salary due to late arrivals, raising questions around workplace policies and financial pressures faced by employees.

‘Deductions feel like survival, not numbers’ In the caption accompanying her post, Swathi elaborated on her situation, highlighting how such deductions can affect individuals who rely entirely on their income. She wrote, “If you’re fully dependent on your salary, this will hurt. Salary day is supposed to feel relieving, but yesterday ₹11,000 was deducted from mine. I understand that policies and attendance rules exist, but when you rely on a single income, deductions don’t feel like numbers, they feel like survival.”

She further explained that public transport delays and prior conversations with her employer had led her to expect some consideration. “There were public transport delays and conversations that seemed understanding, yet the payslip told a different story. ₹11,000 may not sound like a big amount to everyone, but for someone managing monthly expenses, responsibilities and financial commitments, it changes things,” she added.

Swathi also clarified that her post was not intended to target any specific organisation. “This isn’t about revenge quitting or exposing anyone, it is simply the reality of salary deductions in private jobs in India. Notice periods already feel unstable, and salary cuts make it even heavier. If you’ve ever opened your salary message and felt anxiety instead of relief, you will understand this,” she wrote.

Social media reacts to viral clip The video has garnered several reactions online, with users sharing mixed views on workplace discipline and employee challenges. One user wrote, “ ₹11,000 is a huge cut for any salaried person, companies should consider genuine situations.” Another said, “Rules are rules, but there should be some flexibility when circumstances are explained.”

Some users pointed towards broader systemic issues. “Public transport delays are real, employers need to understand ground realities,” one comment read. Another added, “Salary deductions like this can disturb an entire monthly budget.”

Others emphasised the emotional impact of such situations. “Salary day should bring relief, not stress,” a user wrote. Another comment read, “Many people silently go through this, it is more common than we think.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)