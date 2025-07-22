Woman claims father, brother forced her to file fake cases during divorce, regrets her decision
The woman claimed she wanted to apologise to her ex-husband over filing fake cases against him and his family, but he remarried.
A post about an individual filing fake cases against her husband over a “small fight” and later regretting it has surfaced on Reddit. A woman claimed that she got divorced from her partner after filing domestic violence and dowry cases, but now feels like a “loser.”
“When temporary anger leads to permanent consequences,” A Reddit user shared along with a screenshot of a post.
Also Read: Woman files for divorce after ChatGPT ‘exposes’ husband’s affair through coffee cup
“I had a small fight with my Husband, my Father was political influential guy and my brother works in MNC. Both compelled me to file dowry and Domestic violence case on my husband. Case ran for 4 years. Then got settlement,” reads the first few lines.
The woman continues that she received a settlement and has two kids. However, now she regrets her decision, as she feels like a failure at the age of 37. She claims she is being mistreated by her parents, brother, and sister-in-law.
“Thought of going to my husband and apologise for all cases I filed on him and family. But he got married,” the woman adds. HT.com cannot independently verify the claims in the post.
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “What goes around comes around. PERIOD.” Another added, “Temporary anger, manipulative relatives, and just being plain greedy and gullible.”
Also Read: Man divorces wife after dispute over child’s surname, court grants custody to mother
A third joined, “No one has to stay in a bad marriage, men or women. But the decision to split should be made by man and wife only. No one else should intervene or suggest anything. In an ideal world, all splits should be amicable as when you have decided to part ways, why do it on a bad note. But the world is not an ideal place.” A fourth wrote, “Tough truth: parents are toxic too, the only thing permanent is just us, so gotta be careful before taking any advice.”