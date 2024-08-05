Woman in Maharashtra falls into deep gorge while allegedly taking selfie, video of her rescue goes viral

A video of a woman being rescued from a gorge has gone viral on social media. The incident happened in Maharashtra's Satara district, where the woman fell into a deep gorge while allegedly taking a selfie. In the video, she is seen crying loudly as a man is taking her to safety. The image shows a woman being rescued after falling into a gorge in Maharashtra while allegedly taking a selfie. (Screengrab)

An X handle dedicated to Mumbai-related news posted the video. “Young girl was brought to safety from a 150 feet gorge by members of the Shivendra Raje rescue team at Borne Ghat in Satara. The girl slipped & fell from the clip while taking a selfie along with her group of 5 boys & 3 girls. Shivendra Raje group has received mountaineering training in Dehradun this June, that was sponsored by Satara Zilla Parishad,” read the caption shared alongside. However, a few reports quoting officials say that the woman fell while attending nature’s call during heavy rainfall in the region.

The rescue video opens with the woman holding a rope and leaning on a man as they climb to safety. Throughout the video, the woman is seen wailing.

Reportedly, the woman suffered injuries from the fall. After being rescued, she was taken to a hospital.

Similar incidents:

Earlier, in an unfortunate incident, a 27-year-old travel influencer from Mumbai, Aanvi Kamdar, died after falling into a 300-foot gorge near the city. Reportedly, she fell while shooting an Instagram reel. The incident happened in Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district on July 16. She reportedly visited the place with her seven friends.

After she slipped, her friends quickly contacted the local authorities, who launched a rescue operation. After a six-hour operation, she was pulled out of the gorger and immediately taken to a hospital. Later, she died due to the severe injuries suffered from the fall.

(With agency inputs)