Woman feels something furry on leg, finds it's a puppy looking for pets. Watch

There are many videos on the Internet that show how dogs or cats often decide to show their love to humans who are not their pet parents. This video that has been shared on Instagram shows such a similar incident. There is a chance that the sweet video will leave your heart filled with a warm feeling.

The video opens to show a woman sitting at an open air restaurant. Through text inserts in the video, she clarifies about the incident. The video is shared with a hilarious caption that reads, “Open purse. Put doggo in. Tell no one. ”

The text explained while she was sitting, she suddenly felt something furry touching her leg and looked down to check what it was. Lo and behold, there it was - the cutest little puppy sitting next to her. Turns out, the puppy who decided to get some snuggles from this woman, belonged to people sitting next to her.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram about three days ago and since then, it has garnered several hilarious and relatable comments from people who couldn't believe this woman’s good luck. It has also received more than 2.7 lakh likes so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I mean if a doggo does this to me it has chosen me and I'm a new dog owner sorry not sorry.” “One time my friend felt something fuzzy rub against her knee. Thinking it was the dog, she was about to reach down and pet it only to find it was our other friend's hairy leg,” read another funny comment. A third comment asked, “How haven't you picked him up?”

What are your thoughts on this cute puppy video?