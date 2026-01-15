Woman films herself screaming on flight, internet accuses her of faking panic attack

A woman who filmed herself screaming on a flight has been accused of staging the panic attack for views. Mia, a Korean woman living in Singapore, went viral for the TikTok video where she started yelling as the aircraft experienced turbulence. A TikTok user filmed herself screaming on a flight, sparking a debate. (TikTok/@_youmia)

Millions of people who came across her viral TikTok video accused the content creator of being dramatic, wondering how she had time to set up a camera to record her reaction if she were really as anxious a flyer as she claimed.

Mia has since hit back at allegations of faking the video, saying that a past traumatic experience with turbulence on a flight shaped her reaction. The Singapore-based woman said she was a passenger on the SQ321 flight where severe turbulence in 2024 left one passenger dead and several others injured. Mia said she fractured her spine in that incident.

The controversial viral video On January 13, Mia shared a TikTok video where the on-screen text read, “Full panic attack on a plane.”

“What I ate on the flight: anxious flyer edition,” she captioned the clip, which shows her eating the in-flight food.

Mia said in the clip that she usually takes anxiety medication before boarding a flight. This time, however, she did not do so — and she termed it a “big mistake”.

As the plane began to experience turbulence, the anxious flyer was seen getting more and more scared. “You can see the shaking. I’m scared, I’m holding the side. My pinky is up, that means I’m really scared,” she said, as her camera filmed her with her pinky finger raised.

Mia was then seen screaming as the plane shook, looking straight at the camera. As the turbulence subsided, she broke down crying.