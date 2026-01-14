'Zubeen Garg was drunk, declined life jacket': Singapore police to court on singer's death

Singer Zubeen Garg was “severely intoxicated” and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket last September, a Singapore court was told on Wednesday. Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday. (Abdul Sajid)

Zubeen Garg, 52, died in September last year, a day before he was set to perform at the North East India Festival.

The Assamese singer initially wore a life jacket but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the Singapore court during a hearing, Channel News Asia reported.

The report further said that the singer was “severely intoxicated” and several witnesses saw him trying to swim back to the yacht when he went limp and began floating with his face in the water.

Also Read: What musician Zubeen Garg meant for Assam

It further said that the singer was promptly rescued back to the yacht and was given a CPR, but he was pronounced dead soon after. The court was also told that Garg had a medical history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last known epileptic episode in 2024. The Singapore police had denied any foul play in the death case.

The official quoted above also told the court that Garg and over 20 others on the yacht, including his friends and colleagues, had brought snacks, drinks and alcohol to the boat.

The report, quoting witnesses, said that Garg was spotted drinking alcohol, with one witness saying the singer had consumed a few cups of liquor, gin and whisky, along with a few sips of Guinness Stout.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg was poisoned in Singapore, arrested bandmate's startling allegations

What Assam police probe revealed? The hearing in the Singapore court comes days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam police's CID submitted its charge sheet in the death case on December 12.

The chargesheet in the case is around 2500 pages and including other documents and evidences extends to around 12,000 pages.

Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has claimed a conspiracy in the murder of Zubeen Garg. The police have arrested seven accused and charged four accused with murder. Those arrested include festival organiser, the singer's secretary, his band members, the singer's cousin and his singer's two personal security officers (PSOs).

Also Read: Assam appoints 5-member special team of prosecutors for Zubeen Garg murder trial

The Assam government has also approved a five-member team of special public prosecutors in the death case and vowed to expedite the proceedings to bring the accused to justice.

“A team of special public prosecutors (PPs) will take forward the legal battle. Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar will be the special PP. Brojendra Mohan Choudhury will be the additional PP, and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Bikash Jamar will be the assistant PPs,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.