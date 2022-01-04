Woman from India pulls vehicle by hair, creates world record. Watch

If you are a regular follower of the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records (GWR), then chances are you are aware of the throwback videos that they often share which leave people amazed. The case is the same with this latest video they shared. It shows a woman from India creating a record by pulling a vehicle with her hair.

“Heaviest vehicle pulled by hair (female) 12,216 kg (26931.67 lb) by Asha Rani,” they wrote while posting the video.

Turns out, Rani created this record back in 2014 as a part of the show Lo Show dei Record in Milan, Italy, reports a blog by GWR.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about nine hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 32,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. Many also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “I need her hair care routine now,” joked another. “Amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?