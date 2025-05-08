Menu Explore
Woman gets 32 lakh compensation after colleague compares her to Darth Vader at workplace

BySimran Singh
May 08, 2025 11:13 AM IST

An employee was awarded nearly ₹32 lakh in compensation after a colleague likened her to Darth Vader during a team-building exercise.

A workplace dispute in the UK took an unexpected turn when a woman was awarded £28,989.61 (approximately 32 lakh) in compensation after being compared to Darth Vader during a team-building exercise. The comparison, made as part of a themed psychological quiz, was considered “upsetting” by the employment tribunal in London, according to The Guardian. For those unversed, Darth Vader is a notorious villain in Star Wars, known for being authoritarian, feared, and ruthless.

She claimed the comparison made her unpopular among coworkers and contributed to her decision to resign.(Representational Image/Pexel)
She claimed the comparison made her unpopular among coworkers and contributed to her decision to resign.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Lorna Rooke, a former training and practice supervisor at the National Health Service’s Blood and Transplant department, became the subject of controversy after she was linked to the iconic Star Wars villain in 2021. The incident began during a team-building activity where staff were asked to take a Star Wars-themed psychological test. The questionnaire aimed to match participants with one of 16 characters from the franchise based on traits like introversion, intuition, and decision-making style.

While the quiz described Darth Vader as a “very focused individual” who could enhance team synergy, the character’s legacy in the films — as a planet-destroying Sith Lord known for force-choking subordinates — made the comparison far less flattering in real life.

Rooke did not complete the quiz herself as she was on a personal phone call. However, a colleague filled it out on her behalf and publicly declared her to be the workplace equivalent of Darth Vader.

“Darth Vader is a legendary villain of the Star Wars series, and being aligned with his personality is insulting,” said employment judge Kathryn Ramsden during the tribunal.

Comparison led to resignation 

Rooke claimed the comparison made her unpopular among coworkers and contributed to her decision to resign a month later. Though the tribunal did not accept the Darth Vader incident as the main reason behind her resignation, it did rule the comparison a legal “detriment,” entitling her to compensation.

This peculiar case joins a list of unusual workplace grievances that have held up in court. In 2022, a French employee fired for being “too boring” won his case after a court found that his employer’s expectation of fun — which included excessive drinking and lewd behavior — infringed on his rights.

For Rooke, the unexpected Star Wars reference proved more damaging than amusing, ultimately resulting in a significant financial settlement.

