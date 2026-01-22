Woman gets stuck in Dubai traffic near office for hours, internet reacts: ‘Badnam sirf Bangalore hota hai’

A real estate professional in Dubai has highlighted a frustrating reality for commuters in the Business Bay area. Sharing a video that has since gone viral, the man captured the moment a colleague was found still stuck in gridlock nearly two hours after leaving the office, standing almost exactly where her journey began. Commuters have complained of long traffic jams in Dubai’s Business Bay area. (Instagram/@farhan.alliance)

“Situation in Business Bay,” Farhan Basheer, whose Instagram bio says he works in real estate, wrote. The video he shared shows an individual moving towards a car stuck in traffic.

Also Read: ‘Roads don’t make sense’: Dubai commuter baffled as office across the road takes 14 minutes by car The driver starts laughing and says, “Aaj to watt lagne wali hai.” They joke around as a man explains that she left the office at 6:30 pm but is still stuck in traffic after almost 1.5 hours, and that too outside her workplace.

Basheer tagged the official Instagram profile of Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and shared, “Request @rta_dubai to resolve this serious issue. If it’s moving traffic then it’s understandable but day by day people are stuck at the same place for almost 2 hours !... especially near Prism, Regal and One by Omniyat towers.”

The agency responded, “Thank you for contacting us. Please be informed that appropriate traffic solutions will be implemented to ease congestion in the Business Bay area. A planned development of the road network is underway, which includes improvements to Al Mustaqbal Street, Al Borsa Street, and Al Sukook Street, as well as the redevelopment of the Trade Centre Roundabout on Sheikh Zayed Road. These enhancements are intended to ensure smoother traffic flow along Al Mustaqbal Street and the surrounding roads. The project is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026. Thank you for your understanding.”