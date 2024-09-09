Woman kept as sex slave had her lips and teeth removed by captor in Poland horror

A Polish woman claims she was held captive, tortured and raped for four years by a man she met online. The woman, identified only by her first name Malgorzata, had her lips and all her teeth removed by her captor in a ‘cruel experiment’ that has sent shockwaves across the world, reported The Mirror. A Polish woman was held captive for four years by her abuser (Representational image)

Mateusz Jach, 35, allegedly kept Malgorzata locked up in a stone barn that was previously used for animals. She had no access to electricity, running water, heating, a proper toilet or even sunlight - as the only window in the barn was bricked up.

During the four years she was held captive, the 30-year-old woman was sexually abused, tortured and experimented upon. She even became pregnant and

Her ordeal came to light after she landed in the hospital for a dislocated shoulder. While receiving treatment, she told a fellow patient that she had been kept locked up in a barn by a man she met online in 2019.

“While the woman was in hospital, she began talking to another patient about what had happened to her. They were speaking in confidence but the patient alerted the doctors about what had happened to her. She is in a really serious condition, both physically and psychologically,” sources told the Daily Mail.

Cruel experiments

Malgorzata revealed chilling details of her captivity in the small town of Gaiki near Glogow to Polish news site MyGlogow. She was hospitalised multiple times during the four years she was kept as a ‘sex slave’ by Mateusz Jach - first with a broken arm, then with a broken leg. The third time, she went to the hospital to deliver a baby that she was forced to give up for adoption - which she claims she did not want to do.

The fourth time she ended up in the hospital was for a dislocated shoulder. Łukasz Kaźmierczak, the MyGlogow journalist who first reported the story, described her shoulder as “very badly damaged.”

Doctors also found that Malgorzata had suffered extensive facial damage, while her entire body was covered with scars and bruises.

“From what we heard, the girl does not have lips now because of everything he had done to her. Her face is covered in bruises and she just has an open hole [where her mouth is] without the lips,” a source close to the investigation told the Daily Mail.

“The woman said he [Jach] was doing some kind of trial on her. He was experimenting on her. He was trying out different things on her,” the source added.

The woman told MyGlogow that her captor would hose her down with cold water at night, and took steps to ensure she would not get to know where she was being held.

"He put a balaclava on me so I wouldn’t see where we lived when he took me to the hospital. The same when he took me out at night to wash up. Sometimes he would just spray me with a hose, but if I was obedient, I would get warm water

Jach, 35, has been charged with mental, physical and sexual abuse.