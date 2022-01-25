Home / Trending / Woman helps swan stranded on bridge to get back to waterbody. Watch
trending

Woman helps swan stranded on bridge to get back to waterbody. Watch

The incident of the woman helping the swan took place at Berlin, Germany.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the swam swimming away.(Jukin Media)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the swam swimming away.(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are various kinds of animal related videos shared on the Internet. Amid those, the videos that show humans taking a step to help animals in need never fail to win people’s hearts. Those are the videos that often fill people’s hearts with a warm feeling too. Case in point, this video showcasing a woman helping a swan. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a wide smile too.

The video captures an incident that took place in Berlin, Germany. The video opens to show a woman trying to grab the wings of a swan. Though the bird initially resists, the woman finally manages to get hold of the creature. The clip then shows her picking up the animal and putting it in the waterbody. The video ends with the bird swimming away.

Turns out, the woman was strolling on the bridge when she saw the bird stuck there. That is when she decided to help the bird.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you with a smile?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out