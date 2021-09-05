Woman posts how boyfriend grated cheese directly into dog’s mouth, he reacts

For many, dogs are not just pets but a member of their family. Every now and then, we also come across stories that show people engaging in different silly yet hilarious things to make their fur babies happy. Case in point, this man who grated cheese directly into his dog’s mouth. What has, however, left people chuckling is his reaction to his girlfriend’s post detailing the incident. Chances are, it will leave you laughing out loud too.

Twitter user Molly Quell wrote “I just walked into the kitchen to discover my boyfriend grating cheese directly into the dog's mouth.”

I just walked into the kitchen to discover my boyfriend grating cheese directly into the dog's mouth. — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) September 3, 2021

Since being shared on September 3, her post went viral. It accumulated nearly 2.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share also prompted people to post various responses, including one from her partner Niels van der Pas. While replying, he shared “In my defense, he's a very good boi, 10/10 would grate again.”

Quell also reacted to the response, this is what she wrote:

While replying to her own post, she also shared an ‘artist’s rendering’ of the incident:

The post left people chuckling and they came up with all sorts of replies. A few also shared how they treat their dogs in similar ways too.

“That’s great! Every time I have my morning coffee my dog gets so excited since I put whipped cream in my coffee & he can’t wait for me to shoot the whipped cream in his mouth too,” wrote a Twitter user. “I find this whole thread very cheesy,” joked another and shared this GIF:

I find this whole thread very cheesy. pic.twitter.com/5sZuz1glve — Kathrin ♬♪♫ ☮ ❤️🐾🎸#stayatᐰ (@4thWall_Kat) September 4, 2021

“OMG thank you for this bit of hilariousness. I needed the laugh,” shared a third. “LOL. Awww,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter thread?

