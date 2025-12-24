Woman praises Mumbai’s safety after travelling alone in local train at 11 pm: ‘You’re never alone in Mumbai'

Travelling alone late at night often worries many women, but one Mumbai commuter shared how her weekday journey showed why the city feels different. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Radha explained what made Mumbai special.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a woman named Radha explained what made Mumbai special. According to her, safety stood above everything else.

“What makes #Mumbai so special? The no.1 thing here is the SAFETY it offers to its women,” the caption of the post reads.

Late-night commute felt safe:

At 11 pm on a weekday, Radha was travelling from one end of the city to the other after meeting a relative. Instead of fear, she felt calm and secure during her local train journey.

She boarded the ladies' compartment, which was almost full. In Mumbai, she noted, women are rarely alone while travelling, even late at night.

"The ladies' compartment/ coach is almost full (you are never alone in Mumbai)! And... To one end is a police officer guarding the coach. There is one police officer in every ladies' coach," the post adds.

What stood out most was the visible police presence. A police officer was guarding one end of the ladies' coach. According to her, every female compartment had an officer on duty.

Along with security, she noticed something else that made the journey memorable- friendliness.

In a 25-second video clip she shared, two fellow passengers waved at her camera. None of them knew each other. Still, the small gesture reflected warmth and shared belonging.

“You can also see how friendly people are.... In a short clip of 25 seconds,” the post adds.

X users responded warmly to the video, with many agreeing with Radha’s view of Mumbai.

One of the users commented, “I’ve known women who travel in general compartments and feel very safe, even though there are many men, yet they feel safe…. That’s Mumbai.”

A second user commented, “Yes, very true. Yesterday I forgot my laptop in CST-Panvel train , the railway police immediately took action on my request and got my bag.”

“No one can beat the generosity of Mumbai city. Best city for women's safety indeed,” another user commented.

The post was shared on December 23, 2025, and since then, it has gained 12,000 views and several comments.