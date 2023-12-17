Woman receives shocking bill of $1400 after using hair dryer in hotel. Here's what happened

A woman received a shocking surprise when $1400 was deducted from her account after her stay in a hotel. And all because of a hair dryer. Turns out, when she used the device during her stay in the hotel, it triggered a false fire alarm and the hotel charged her for that. The woman came to know about the hotel charges after the money was deducted from her account (Representational image). (Unsplash/@element5digital)

Kelly, who didn’t want her real name used, was staying in Novotel before going to a concert, reports Perth Now. Before going out, she was getting ready and used the hair dryer to blow dry her hair. However, her dressing-up session ended in a surprise when a fire alarm got triggered and firefighters showed up outside her hotel room. They established that it was the hair dryer that caused the false alarm and left.

Following this incident, Kelly went out to enjoy the concert and next morning checked out from the hotel. However, she received a shock after three days when she noticed a $1400 charge on her bank account from Novotel. After calling the hotel, she found out that it was a fire department call-out fee.

Initially, the hotel refused to take her call or even to let her talk to the manager. “They sent no email, I called the hotel, (reception) said it was in their terms and conditions. So if you’re at a buffet and the alarm goes off are they going to charge you for burning your toast? It’s disgusting and cowardly,” Kelly told Perth Now. Later, the hotel manager told her that the amount had been refunded.