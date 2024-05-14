 Woman slams Zomato for ‘Reminder, call maa’ prompts on Mother’s Day: ‘How about you stop’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman slams Zomato for ‘Reminder, call maa’ prompts on Mother’s Day: ‘How about you stop’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 14, 2024 02:40 PM IST

A woman’s X post slamming Zomato for their prompts on Mother’s Day has divided the internet. While some supported the woman, others spoke against her post.

A woman’s post on X about prompts on the Zomato app on Mother's Day has gone viral. In her share, the woman slammed the food delivery company and asked it to stop doing “things like this”.

The image shows a prompt that a woman received from Zomato on Mother's Day.
The image shows a prompt that a woman received from Zomato on Mother’s Day. (Screengrab)

“Hello Zomato, how about you stop with things like "Reminder: call maa". Some of us are grieving the loss of mums. Others are struggling with poor relationships with parents. Can you stay out of our personal lives? Please do not go overboard with celebrations such as these,” the woman wrote.

She also shared screenshots of the prompts she received on the Zomato app. While replying to her own post, the woman added that she lost her mother last year.

Take a look at the post here:

The image shows a post by a woman on Zomato's Mother's Day prompts.
The image shows a post by a woman on Zomato's Mother's Day prompts. (X/@Sowmya @rosesfortweets)
The prompts a woman received on her Zomato app on Mother's Day.
The prompts a woman received on her Zomato app on Mother's Day. (X/@Sowmya @rosesfortweets)

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 6.2 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 400 likes. People shared varied opinions while reacting to the share. While some agreed with the woman, others suggested it was not wrong for Zomato to send reminders on Mother’s Day.

What did X users say about this woman's post?

“Fed up with the extent to which these companies commercialise Mother’s Day,” wrote an X user.

“Ma'am, sorry for your loss. I get that it might be a tough time for you, but the world doesn't revolve around you. Others still celebrate this day, and some people at Zomato are doing their jobs assigned by the company. If you feel offended you can always uninstall the app,” argued another.

“I've lost mine, but it doesn't mean the world needs to stop loving theirs. Let people celebrate; close your Zomato for a day,” expressed a third.

“These companies have become far too comfortable and intrusive,” commented a fourth.

“I see your point, but I'm not sure about the target - how did you deal with the other 100 places celebrating mothers in some way? Your friends' profiles, messages, adverts, shop decors etc? Easiest is to ignore something like this that connects with masses but not few individuals,” wrote a fifth.

On Mother's Day, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal prepared a special surprise for some of their employees' mothers. They were invited to the company’s headquarters and honoured.

“And here's the surprise! We invited the moms of our employees to celebrate the day with us at the office. Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better. So much love all around today,” Goyal wrote in an X post.

 

News / Trending / Woman slams Zomato for ‘Reminder, call maa’ prompts on Mother’s Day: ‘How about you stop’

