Woman takes mother to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, emotional video wins hearts. Watch

Text overlaid on the video reads, “POV: Your mother made it to the tallest tower in the world and you made it possible.”

Karki captures her mother strolling near the towering skyscraper, soaking in the surroundings of downtown Dubai.

In the clip, Karki’s mother can be seen walking around the premises of the Burj Khalifa, dressed in a traditional saree. She appears calm and delighted as she takes in the atmosphere of the famous landmark.

A woman’s heartfelt gesture of taking her mother to the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai has melted hearts online. The emotional moment was shared on Instagram by a user named Binita Karki, who posted a short video capturing her mother experiencing the world’s tallest tower for the first time.

Burj Khalifa, standing at more than 828 metres, is not only the tallest building in the world but also one of Dubai’s biggest tourist attractions. Visitors from across the globe come to experience its observation decks and the surrounding cityscape.

Social media users call the moment ‘heartwarming’ The video has garnered several reactions on Instagram, with many users praising the daughter for creating such a memorable experience for her mother.

One user commented, “This is so heartwarming,” reacting to the simple yet emotional moment shared in the clip. Another wrote, “This clip just made my day,” reflecting how the video resonated with viewers.

Many others described the moment as wholesome and uplifting. “Wow, so amazing,” one user said, while another added, “This is so so good.”

Some viewers focused on the emotional significance of the gesture, noting how meaningful such experiences can be for parents. One comment read, “You made your mom proud.”

Another user expressed their blessings for the daughter, writing, “God bless you sister.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)