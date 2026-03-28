Woman takes mother to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, emotional video wins hearts. Watch
A woman took her mother to Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and the heartfelt video went viral.
A woman’s heartfelt gesture of taking her mother to the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai has melted hearts online. The emotional moment was shared on Instagram by a user named Binita Karki, who posted a short video capturing her mother experiencing the world’s tallest tower for the first time.
(Also read: Tourists dancing to Chogada atop Burj Khalifa triggers outrage: ‘Civic sense? RIP’)
In the clip, Karki’s mother can be seen walking around the premises of the Burj Khalifa, dressed in a traditional saree. She appears calm and delighted as she takes in the atmosphere of the famous landmark.
Karki captures her mother strolling near the towering skyscraper, soaking in the surroundings of downtown Dubai.
Text overlaid on the video reads, “POV: Your mother made it to the tallest tower in the world and you made it possible.”
Watch the clip here:
Burj Khalifa, standing at more than 828 metres, is not only the tallest building in the world but also one of Dubai’s biggest tourist attractions. Visitors from across the globe come to experience its observation decks and the surrounding cityscape.
Social media users call the moment ‘heartwarming’
The video has garnered several reactions on Instagram, with many users praising the daughter for creating such a memorable experience for her mother.
One user commented, “This is so heartwarming,” reacting to the simple yet emotional moment shared in the clip. Another wrote, “This clip just made my day,” reflecting how the video resonated with viewers.
Many others described the moment as wholesome and uplifting. “Wow, so amazing,” one user said, while another added, “This is so so good.”
Some viewers focused on the emotional significance of the gesture, noting how meaningful such experiences can be for parents. One comment read, “You made your mom proud.”
Another user expressed their blessings for the daughter, writing, “God bless you sister.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More