Woman takes stranger’s ‘pricey’ iPhone charger on flight, argues ‘Is it stealing’

An unexpected and heated moment between two passengers on a flight has gone viral. In the video, a man is heard confronting a woman who tried walking away with his phone charger while on a plane. People are trying to put forth their opinions about who is right in this situation, sparking a debate. A woman started an argument when a passenger confronted her about taking his iPhone charger while on a flight (Representative image). (Unsplash/andreas_haslinger, flovayn)

DailyMail shared the viral clip on Instagram. “A man on a flight to Miami that was stuck on the tarmac learned that lesson the hard way but was able to turn the fold-down tray tables on a woman who stopped to snatch the pricey Apple phone charger he'd left plugged in to his seat outlet as the pilot let them off to stretch their legs. After a fellow passenger notified him in the terminal that the blond sitting a few rows back had crouched down on her way out to unplug, rollup and take the power source, he was ready and waiting when she got back onboard. And he filmed the entire encounter as he approached the woman to ask if she had taken it,” the outlet reported.

What does the video show?

A man is heard asking a woman why she took his iPhone charger. She asks him to "chill the f*** out," adding that she took it because "nobody was on the flight." The man replies, “You can't take things without asking. It doesn't make any sense." Their argument continues, and at one point, the woman says, “Is it stealing?” Ultimately, she gives back the phone charger she had earlier taken.

Social media reactions:

The video sparked a flurry of diverse reactions on social media. People took to the video’s comments section with varied opinions. One wrote, “Her entitlement is stunning.” Another added, “Bro, it’s not that serious. Nobody was there, and she’s returning it.”

A third commented, “Good for him! I'm sure it wasn’t her first time doing that as an adult who knows right from wrong. Smh.” A fourth expressed, “Chill, dude, no need to be so rude.”

The man, heard in the video, later opened up about facing criticism, with some accusing him of recording the video for social media clout. According to the Sun, he shared another TikTok post claiming that he started filming her because of her “attitude” when he initially requested her to return the gadget.

"She wasn't trying to do a good deed for those of you who think she was," he said.

According to the outlet, the man explained that the flight on which the incident occurred had already experienced three delays. Hence, when the flight crew offered to call the authorities, he declined to avoid further delays.