Woman tells childhood teacher that she would be on Broadway. Watch his reaction

Do you remember your favourite teacher from childhood? The one who believed in your abilities more than you and saw the spark in you? Often times it is the teachers who are the biggest supporters of a child and they are the ones who recognise their talent. It is wholesome to watch videos when students meet their teachers after a long time and make them proud by succeeding. Like this video of a woman who met her childhood voice teacher and told him that she would be starring as Elphaba on Broadway. The teacher’s reaction is quite heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on Reddit by the user CherryBlossom0408 12 hours ago and it has got more than 12,000 upvotes till now. “Teachers are the best supporters,” says the caption of the video. The woman met her childhood voice teacher and told him that she would be starring as Elphaba on Broadway. On hearing this, the teacher just raises his arms and gives his student a hug which is really heartwarming to watch. “I told you when you were 12,” he tells the woman.

Watch the video below:

“Hell yeah! I’m so proud of you and happy that you had a teacher who encouraged you like that,” commented a Reddit user. “This is so pure. bless his heart!” wrote another. “He looked truly, honestly, totally, 100% overjoyed. That must have been the best feeling,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts about this wonderful teacher?