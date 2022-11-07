Home / Trending / Woman tries jalebi with aloo sabzi for the first time, check her reaction

Woman tries jalebi with aloo sabzi for the first time, check her reaction

Published on Nov 07, 2022 05:29 PM IST

The video that shows a woman trying jalebi with aloo sabzi for the first time was posted on Instagram.

Weird food combination strikes again. This time it is jalebi with aloo sabzi.(Instagram/@whatsupdilli)
ByArfa Javaid

The moment we think that we have witnessed almost all the bizarre food fusions, the internet dishes out another one leaving us wondering why someone even tried it in the first place. The list is long, from curd Maggi to fruit dosa to gulab jamun burger, and there is now a new addition to it. It is jalebi with aloo sabzi! Yes, you read that right. The two dishes, often eaten individually and enjoyed thoroughly, have now come together in this bizarre fusion.

Palak Kapoor tried weird food fusion and shared a clip on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Tried the most weird food combo ever!" She adds, "Apparently, Jalebi with Aloo ki Sabzi is very famous in Mathura, Vrindavan. So I finally tried this combo from Oma Pehalwan, Mathura.” The video opens with a man pouring hot aloo sabzi over a piece of jalebi. It then progresses to show the food blogger trying the weird combination. She makes an okayish gesture after trying the concoction.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on October 29. It has since received more than two lakh views and over 4,300 likes. The share even prompted many to express their thoughts in the comments section.

“Stomach upset hojayega (stomach will get upset),” commented an individual. “No please,” wrote another. “How it tasted?” enquired a third.

its viral viral video
