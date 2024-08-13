Woman uses her own poop as face mask in revolting skincare routine: ‘You need therapy’

Remember Brazilian model Débora Peixoto, who went viral for putting menstrual blood on her face. She is going viral again - and as you may have guessed, it is for another revolting skincare routine. This time she used poop as a face mask. The image shows a Brazilian model with poop smeared all over her face. She reportedly used this face mask to “prevent ageing". (Instagram/deborapeixoto.ofc)

“The craziest thing I've ever done in my life, I smeared my faeces on his face, now he doesn't want to be near me lol I saw a study about it and decided to try it! It worked for me, my skin stopped flaking!” reads her caption when translated from Portuguese into English. She shared the video on her Instagram profile. Reportedly, she used it to “prevent ageing.”

In the video, she takes out a small container from the fridge, apparently containing poop. She then smears it all over her face and keeps it for some time before washing it using a face wash. She then shows off her clean face after her bizarre - and disgusting - skincare routine.

Take a look at the video of the skincare routine here:

How did the doctors react?

Dr Sophie Momen, a consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic in London, told the New York Post, “Of all the skincare ‘trends’, this is one of the strangest I have ever come across.” The doctor further added, “There is absolutely no scientific benefit to your skin in using faeces as a face mask.”

The expert explained that this routine can cause food poisoning and viral infection. Furthermore, the doctor said it can also cause “redness and discomfort.”

“Faeces contain a plethora of bacteria, viruses, and parasites, including E. coli, Salmonella and helminths, which can cause serious infections and diseases,” plastic surgeon Mr Tunc Tiryaki told the outlet.

“Applying faeces to your face can introduce these pathogens into your body through small cuts, abrasions or mucous membranes, leading to severe skin infections or systemic illnesses,” added the doctor.

The 31-year-old told Jampress, “It’s the craziest thing I’ve done in my life,”