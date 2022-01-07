Woman wins $300 in lottery, splits prize with man who encouraged her to buy it

In today's edition of wholesome videos that may leave you with a wide smile on your face, here is the story of an elderly woman who decided to share the prize money she won in lottery with a store cashier. A video, shared on Instagram, also shows the man's reaction on receiving the money from the woman.

Instagram user Heidi Forrest posted the video and shared that the elderly woman is her grandmother. “My heart, Marrion Forrest is one of a kind,” she wrote while posting the video.

Her story and the video was posted by several others too. Just like this share on the Insta page GoodNewsMovement. “86-year-old Grandma Marion went to convenient store earlier this week and the cashier encouraged her to buy a lottery ticket because the big win was $500,000.00 and she said, ‘okay if I win, I will take care of you!’ So sweet Marion kept her word... She split her winnings (which were $300) with the cashier and surprised him with balloons and an envelope that read WALTER WON,” they wrote.

We won't give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been shared about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is the content I am here for!! I love to see it! Take care of one another,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is just the cutest! Kind people are my kinda people! We love you Walter!” commented another. “What a precious lady,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

