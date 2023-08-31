Woman’s consecutive somersaults while wearing a skirt stun people

A video of a woman doing somersault will make your jaw drop. Shared on the Instagram page of Somya Saini, a gymnast and a fitness model, the clip shows a woman doing consecutive somersaults without a hitch - and that too while wearing a skirt. The image shows a woman doing backflips in a skirt. (Instagram/@somyagymnast)

“Ye video kaisa laga apko [What do you think of this video]?” reads the caption posted along with the video shared on Instagram. The clip opens to show a woman dressed in a black top and a green ghagra. She then goes on to do several somersaults, one after another. The video ends with her finishing the feat and looking at the camera with a smile.

Take a look at this video of the woman doing continuous somersaults here:

The video was posted on August 17. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 59,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several likes and comments.

How did Instagram users react to this video of the gymnast?

“Wow. Super. Nice,” commented an Instagram user. “So beautiful,” added another. “Proud of you,” expressed a third. “Very well done,” praised a fourth. “Absolutely graceful,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.