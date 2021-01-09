Woman’s fierce drumming display may make you her fan. Watch
The Internet is filled with videos of people showcasing their talents. From singing to dancing to playing an instrument, the clips are varied. Just like this video of drummer Faith Benson. Chances are, her amazing performance will make you her fan.
Taking to Instagram, Benson shared a video of her performance. It has now created a buzz online. The clip starts with her playing This is River by Bishop Briggs.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on January 7, the clip has garnered over 70,000 likes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop talking about Benson's talent. Many also congratulated her for executing the piece with such precision. Some expressed their liking for the video with fire emojis.
“The flip though,” wrote an Instagram user. “We stan a talented Queen! Perfect,” applauded another. “Incredible! That was some fiery drumming,” commented a third.
If you are also eager to catch more of Benson’s sets, here’s her playing a cover of a song by Harry Styles.
What do you think of the videos?
