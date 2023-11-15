Woman’s incredible belly dance to drum beats will wow you. Watch

A woman has garnered significant attention on social media after a video of her belly dancing went viral. The clip was shared on Instagram by dancer Leilah Isaac. Since being posted, many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. The woman was seen dancing on drum beats. (Instagram/@Leilah Isaac)

The video opens to show Isaac dressed in a purple coloured outfit. As the drum beats play in the background, the woman matches each of her steps to the beats. As she gracefully dances, she even tries matching her facial expressions to the song. (Also Read: Woman’s amazing belly dance to Khalasi wows people. Watch)

Watch the video of the woman belly dancing here:

This post was shared on September 8. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 3.4 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about the video here:

An individual wrote, “The perfection!”

“What a beauty!” said a second.

A third commented, “Oh, you have to teach me how to do that. I'm aware it's all in the core muscle of your stomach muscle but I'm still at the beginning stage I'm inspired by the way you move and it motivates me to keep going so thank you for that video. I hope one day you can teach me and that I get to the level that you are at.”

A fourth shared, “You are awesome.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON