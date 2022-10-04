World Animal Day 2022: Twitter is filled with wishes and photos. See tweets

World Animal Day 2022: Every year on October 4th, this day honours animal rights and welfare all across the world. Since 1925, a rising international community has commemorated this significant day in an effort to put an end to the pain and misery of all animals. And according to the official website of World Animal Protection, a crucial subject that many people strive for and deal with on a daily basis is global animal preservation. Due to its global scope, World Animal Day is observed in various ways by many individuals worldwide. There are so many ways for everyone to get involved, whether it is through a fundraising event for organisations that support protection efforts, a commodities donation drive, or educational workshops.

On the occasion this year, Twitter has characteristically been flooded with several wishes and lovely photos of animals. The tweet below has been going viral ever since it has been shared, and shows the beautiful bond in the form of a picture - between a mother elephant and her sweet little baby elephant.

It?s World Animal Day! ??



Show us a picture of your lovely pet(s) in the comments and let?s create a big thread today! 😊#WorldAnimalDay #Buitengebieden pic.twitter.com/w4AeYbuTud — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 4, 2022

The next post has been shared on the verified handle of the Twitter-famous dog named Patron. “Today is World Animal Day. If you have a pet, kiss extra today. We in Ukraine hold a march for animal rights every year, and this year it will be held online,” reads the caption to it. There is more to the caption and it also has a sweet photo of the pooch that you can take a look at right here:

Today is World Animal Day. If you have a pet, kiss extra today. We in Ukraine held a march for animal rights every year, and this year it will be held online. Go to https://t.co/gJkcZyrSGa to support Ukrainian animals 🐾?? pic.twitter.com/6gyEbCoIcn — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 4, 2022

The lovely caption to the next share has a heartfelt message for the protection of animals. And it reads, “Be kind to them when you can, so they can feel safe again. Happy World Animal Day!”

Be kind to them when you can, so they can feel safe again. Happy World Animal Day! pic.twitter.com/xPleaSsPjU — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) October 4, 2022

World Animal Day promotes global awareness-building and educational advancement so that animals can enjoy the life they deserve.