You’ll have to look twice to believe this Spider-man is a cake. Clip may make you drool

There are many videos on the Internet that showcase the talent of home-bakers as they churn out some surreal looking cakes. This Instagram clip of an inverted Spider-man cake is a delicious addition to those clips. With a first glance you may mistake it for a normal action figure but let us assure you that the making process may make your jaw drop.

The video starts with the baker named Lara Mason sculpting out the figure with layers of cake. She then smears chocolate frosting over the figure to give it a smooth look.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on May 5, the clip has garnered over 31,100 views and tons of surprised comments. While many were delighted to see the unimaginable creation, others were stunned at the artist and lauded her baking skills to pull off the feat. Many shared fire and clapping hands emojis.

“But how? That is some next level talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is unreal,” commented another. “This looks so cool and delicious,” said a third.

Check out the final result :

What do you think of this Spider-man cake?