Young boy calls cops on dad for keeping his festive cash gift: ‘Bad guy is in my home’

A young boy from northwestern China recently called the police to report that a "bad guy" had stolen his money—only for the alleged thief to be revealed as his own father. Kids get cash as a symbolic gesture of good fortune during the Lunar New Year.(Pexel)

The incident took place in Lanzhou, Gansu province, at the beginning of February when the local police received a call from a child claiming his money had been robbed. “A bad guy is in my home, and he has robbed my money,” the boy told officers, reported the South China Morning Post.

The call, which was reported by the news outlet The Paper, soon gained traction online, with social media users amused by the child’s earnest complaint. While his exact age was not disclosed, his concern stemmed from a common practice in China, where adults give children red envelopes filled with cash as a symbolic gesture of good fortune during the Lunar New Year celebrations. However, in many families, parents often take custody of these funds.

Kid calls the cops on Dad

This is not the first time a child has sought police intervention over family matters. In an earlier incident on January 9, a 10-year-old boy from Yongning County, China, called the police in a surprising attempt to retaliate against his father after being scolded for not completing his homework.

According to China News, after receiving a reprimand, the boy ran out of the house and borrowed a phone from a shopkeeper. He then made a report to the police, claiming that his father was hiding illegal poppy pods at home.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), in a 2024 article, reported that poppies contain opiates like codeine and morphine. BBC reported that due to the presence of opiate traces in poppy seeds and the potential to use the seeds to grow opium poppies, they are banned as a food ingredient in China.