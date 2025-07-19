‘You’re just 21!’: Internet responds to NEET aspirant’s emotional letter after failing twice

An emotional post from a 21-year-old NEET aspirant has gone viral on Reddit, drawing support from thousands. The letter talks about failing NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) twice and feeling like a failure, even after passing 12th and joining a B. Pharma course. A NEET aspirant’s emotional letter after two failed attempts goes viral online.(Pexels (Representational Image))

The viral post was shared on Reddit by @underskore69, with the caption, “I started crying after writing the last line. (Declining mental health)”.

In the emotional letter, the aspirant wrote, “21 and feeling like a failure,” and described losing the interest and spark that once helped in staying motivated to become a doctor.

The letter also mentions that repeated failures have brought a sense of hopelessness. There is frustration not just about missing out on a dream career, but also about not earning respect or making any progress.

“Day by day, living in this home is getting harder for me, for my parents, I'm just a failure and an unemployed person,” the letter reads.

Check out the viral post here:

The post was shared on July 17, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 100 upvotes and several comments.

Reddit users reacted with care and support. Many said the aspirant is still young and has plenty of time to try again. Some told their own stories of failing and finding success later.

One of the users, @Distinct_Cable2939, commented, “You’re too young at 21 to call yourself a failure. Go for a day out, eat something you love, watch a movie or whatever you like, you need to relax.”

Another user, @sleepysoul13, commented, “Everybody fails. Let it teach you, not break you. Start again, analyse mistakes. Fix it. Learn. Grow. Succeed.”

The post highlights the heavy stress many students face while preparing for exams like NEET. It shows how repeated failure can affect not just studies, but also mental health, confidence, and family relationships.