‘Burnt out and jobless’: UPSC aspirant shares struggle of juggling toxic job and civil services dream

A Reddit post by a 27-year-old UPSC aspirant is going viral for showing the real-life challenges behind the exam preparation. Shared by a Reddit user, @sTaLiN03, the post has caught the attention of many readers who relate to the struggle of balancing work and studies. A viral Reddit post is sparking conversations about UPSC prep and burnout.(Pexels (Representational Image))

In his post, the aspirant explains how he took up a job in US IT recruitment to stay financially stable while preparing for one of India’s toughest exams. Working night shifts, he planned to earn during the night and study during the day.

For a while, it seemed manageable. He studied during breaks, read current affairs while tired, and tried to stay consistent. But over time, things became more difficult. The job turned toxic, full of daily targets, constant pressure, and micromanagement.

Check out the post here:

He also mentions that after switching companies multiple times to cope, the pressure didn’t ease. When he gave more time to UPSC preparation, his work performance suffered. Eventually, he had to resign.

“Now I’m just… floating. No job, no income. And this exam? It’s still in my heart. I still want it. But it’s so hard to focus when your life feels unstable,” he added.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

The post quickly went viral, receiving a wave of responses. Many people offered support and encouragement, with some sharing their struggles of balancing work and UPSC preparation.

One of the users, @Soft-Gur-7428, commented, “I can feel the fire inside of you through the screen and it's the very thing that will take you far in life bhaiyya..”

Another user, @GeneralProduce644, commented, “I quit my government job in January because I didn't want any excuses for not passing. I wish I did not, considering the unpredictability of this exam now.”

While some raised concerns about preparing without a stable income, most praised his determination and willingness to keep going despite the odds.