YouTuber Logesh Kumaar quits full-time content creation, returns to regular 9 to 5 job

US-based Malaysian YouTuber Logesh Kumaar, best known for the Kumaar Family YouTube channel, has announced that he is stepping away from full-time content creation and returning to a regular 9-to-5 job. He admitted that relying solely on YouTube income did not work out as planned. Malaysian YouTuber Logesh Kumaar opens up about rejoining the workforce.

In a recent video, Kumaar addressed speculation around his future, saying his decision was driven by financial stability and family responsibilities rather than a loss of passion for creating content.

Content creation as a full-time career

Reflecting candidly on his attempt to pursue YouTube as a full-time career, Kumaar said the experience did not match his expectations.

“It was my dream to try YouTube full-time, but in reality, to be honest, I failed,” he said.

In a follow-up video, the Malaysian YouTuber said that he will still pursue content creation, but it will not be his full-time job.

“Everyone is saying I said I failed at doing YouTube full-time. That is true. Those are the words I used. But I want to make it absolutely clear that when I said I failed, I meant I failed at doing YouTube full-time. I’ve decided to go back to work, but that doesn’t mean I failed as a YouTuber or at making content. I haven’t given up. I still want to pursue this part-time,” he clarified

The job hunt

After deciding to return to full-time work, Kumaar began applying for jobs shortly before the family travelled from the US to Malaysia. He described going through an intensive interview process before finally receiving an offer.

“So I applied for a job and this one company reached out so I started interviewing with them, I did six interview rounds and I was still in America and then there’s two more interview rounds while I was already travelling,” he said.

Accepting the role required the family to move from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles. Kumaar’s wife Rachel said the transition was challenging, especially as she already had a stable job.

The family has since relocated to Culver City, where both Logesh and Rachel have now secured employment.

No financial pressure

Despite quitting full-time content creation, the Malaysian man stressed that the Kumaar Family YouTube channel will continue, albeit alongside their regular jobs. With financial pressure eased, he believes creativity will return naturally.

“If I were single, or even just married without kids, I’d probably still be doing YouTube full-time,” he explained in his latest video. “One of the biggest reasons I stepped back is because I want to give my kids a comfortable life. We did make money on YouTube, and we had good brand deals. We lived comfortably, but I wanted more for them. I wanted to invest in their education, their football, their food, and their overall well-being — a life I didn’t have growing up.”

(Also read: ‘Can I make you happy?’: German YouTuber surprises Indian delivery rider in Malta with €200 rent payment)