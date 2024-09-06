‘Humble’ Indian billionaire stops for selfie with fan in Abu Dhabi. Viral video

A fan praised Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali as a “humble billionaire” after he stopped his entourage to oblige her with a photograph. UAE-based Rasa Chandrasekharan Puthuruthy shared a video of her encounter with Ali on Instagram, where it has gone viral. MA Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group, poses for a selfie with a fan(Instagram/@adv.rasa)

Puthuruthy was apparently in a shopping complex in Abu Dhabi when she came across MA Yusuff Ali walking with a small entourage, including two security guards. Footage shows Puthuruthy walking quickly to take a video with the billionaire chairman of Lulu Group.

When Yusuff Ali saw her running to keep up, he paused and invited her to take a picture with him. “Come, take,” the 68-year-old billionaire was heard saying as he smiled for a selfie with Puthuruthy and her companion.

Take a look at the video below:

A ‘humble billionaire’

Puthuruthy was effusive in her praise for Ali after their chance encounter. “Wonderfully happy to meet a humble billionaire whose actions speak louder than his words. May Aalh bless him abundantly with good health and happiness,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yousuff Bhai is really Our Best Pride,” she added.

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, which has 256 hypermarkets and malls in the Gulf and in India. His personal net worth exceeds $8.9 billion, according to Forbes.

The Kerala-born billionaire is based in Abu Dhabi. He was recently in India for the wedding of his niece, which was attended by superstar Rajinikanth, former president Ram Nath Kovind, former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, UAE Minister of Finance Abdullah Bin Tauq Al Marri, producer Gokulam Gopalan, businessman Joy Alukkas and many more.