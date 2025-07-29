Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
'Zero alimony, zero maintenance': Man gets divorce on his own terms without hiring a lawyer

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 02:38 pm IST

A viral Reddit post claimed a man fought ‘false legal cases’ without a lawyer and got divorced with zero alimony and zero maintenance.

A viral Reddit post claims that a man successfully fought multiple legal cases filed by his wife, including criminal and family cases, without hiring a lawyer. The man reportedly chose to represent himself in court, known as acting as a Party-in-Person.

Man took on the legal arena as Party-in-Person, wins divorce with zero alimony.
Man took on the legal arena as Party-in-Person, wins divorce with zero alimony.(@itachi_senpai1/Reddit)

According to the post, the man and his parents were falsely accused under three legal sections: 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives), Domestic Violence, and CrPC 125 (maintenance claim). Instead of hiring a lawyer, the man studied the law and handled the cases himself.

The post was shared by @itachi_senpai1, with the caption, “Divorced zero alimony zero maintenance”.

In his post, he mentions that his friend managed to get both the Domestic Violence and CrPC 125 cases dismissed, with no maintenance granted to the wife. Meanwhile, the wife's initial settlement demand of 70 lakh was reduced to 35 lakh within a year. The man reportedly laughed during mediation, leading the demand to drop to 30 lakh. He responded with a counter-offer of 1 lakh.

“After three years, wife's advocates approached him for MCD (Mutual Consent Divorce) for zero alimony, which he graciously accepted,” he added.

Check out the post here:

Divorced Zero Alimony Zero Maintenance
byu/itachi_senpai1 inIndian_flex

The post was shared on July 12, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 9,000 likes and numerous comments.

The viral post ends by stating that the man later threw a grand party for friends and coworkers to celebrate his legal win.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

The post gained widespread attention online, with many Reddit users praising the man's determination and legal awareness. Several commenters expressed admiration for his courage to fight the system without a lawyer, calling his story inspiring.

One of the users, @shivamrajput958, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Now file a defamation case against the ex-wife.”

A second user, @CharacterReply3603, commented, “Post it everywhere, post more pictures and bigger story and facts that helped him, people who are innocent will get hope.”

Another user, @Small_Garage1503, commented, “I’d imagine representing himself being the most important factor leading to this verdict.”

Some users shared their own struggles with similar cases, while others asked for advice or details about men's rights groups. The story sparked discussions around false cases, self-representation, and the need for legal education.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
