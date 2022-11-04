Home / Trending / Zomato ‘asks’ Elon Musk to reduce the price of blue tick, netizens react

Zomato ‘asks’ Elon Musk to reduce the price of blue tick, netizens react

Published on Nov 04, 2022 09:48 AM IST

After Elon Musk shared that people will have to pay a price for blue tick, recently Zomato has shared its views on it.

Zomato shared its thoughts on Twitter's blue tick.(Reuters Photo)
ByVrinda Jain

The internet has been inundated with several humorous memes since Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, revealed that users would have to pay $8 monthly to maintain their blue ticks. Many tweeple have shared their thoughts and views and even extensively discussed its repercussions. While some believe that it is a good decision, others have the opposite view. Adding to this discussion, Zomato uploaded a funny tweet and shared its thoughts on the blue tick price. The food delivery app tweeted, "ok Elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?"

Take a look at the Tweet here:

This Tweet was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has gained 8700 likes and several comments. Many people thought the tweet was amusing. One person wrote, "Lol this is funny." Another person said, "Let me check with my friends who shop at GK M block market if they can bargain with Elon to bring it down even more." A third person said, "Coupon code will be: TESLA or doggy to the moonsmith like that." "Theek theek lagalo, 2 lelenge" a fourth person added. Some others have reacted using emojis.

Many other netizens have shared several memes on the social media blogging platform.

Take a look at some of the memes below:

