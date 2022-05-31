Zomato's viral Turkish ice-cream Reel takes over Instagram. Watch funny video

The Turkish way of serving ice-cream is quite amusing and people often flock to these vendors in order to get tricked or attempt to trick them instead. In this way of serving the iconic dessert, the vendor often uses a long stick and tries to trick the customer as they reach out to grab the ice-cream cone. This goes on for a while until the customer either begins to get tired or in rare cases, manages to stump the vendor.

Keeping this viral and interesting way of serving ice-cream in mind, food giant Zomato has taken to their Instagram page in order to share a Reels video that has now gone viral. This relatable and hilarious video has made many people laughing and will likely have the same effect on you as well. The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Try this at your own risk.”

The video opens to show a Zomato delivery valet standing in front of a person who has placed an order, seemingly for a Turkish ice-cream. In the typical way of Turkish vendors who sell ice-cream, he also tries to trick the person into accepting an empty box instead of the one which has the ice-cream in it.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram two days ago and since then, has garnered several reactions from people who couldn't stop laughing at this innovative and funny video. It has also received more than 8.4 million views on it so far. Many people have taken to the comments section of this video in order to praise the acting talent on part of the delivery valet as well.

An Instagram user writes, “Petition open for - to make this delivery man feature on this channel frequently.” “Imagine the same I do while paying,” hilariously reads another comment. A third comment says, “You guys are super creative.”

What are your thoughts on this viral Instagram video by Zomato?