TV is the best medium for newcomers: Maera

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 18:56 IST

Born and brought up in Bareilly, actor Maera Mishra is keen to continue doing more television projects as for her it’s the medium with largest reach. “Yes, TV is undeniably the biggest entertainment medium with a vast reach so for newcomers it’s definitely the best platform to be at. So, for the time being, I will be focusing on TV shows. Rest, I’ll let life take its own course and see what is in store for my career in terms of work,” said the ‘Bahu Begum’ actor.

Maera started as a child artiste and went back to complete her studies. “I auditioned as a child artiste and thankfully got work too. I did a few shows, including hit crime series ‘Bhanwar’, but then on my mother’s persuasion I went back to studies and it was during my college in Delhi I thought of resuming acting. So, I again got into grind of auditioning and started looking for work. And slowly, I paved way for myself — from being a child artiste to modelling and finally acting.”

The young actor feels her participation in the reality shows made her learn a lot about behind the camera process. “I was part of ‘Splitsvilla season 11’ which not only made me more confident about myself but also for my craft. I got to witness the process of show-making and fine-tuned my skills for a better me. Then I pursued roles in shows like ‘Maharaj ki Jai Ho’, ‘Ishqbaaz’ and more. I also did number of Hindi and Punjabi music videos.” A fitness enthusiast, Maera is currently essaying a negative role in ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.’