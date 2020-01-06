Actor Aartii Naagpal says she tried to commit suicide 4 times, says was ‘ashamed’ to hear of Kushal Punjabi’s death

tv

Actor Aartii Naagpal, who was working with Kushal Punjabi on a web series titled r.p.m, is “ashamed instead of feeling sorry” on hearing about the former’s suicide. “Recently, my colleague Kushal Punjabi took this decision. I really felt ashamed on hearing this news, instead of feeling sorry. I wish he had spoken to me about his pain. Had he been daring enough to show his wounds, he would have been alive. Running away from life doesn’t change reality,” Aartii said, opening up to freepressjournal.in.

Grand daughter filmmaker Vithhaldas Panchotia, she is not new to such incidents. “I was literally born in the Hindi film industry and I have seen umpteen cases of suicide of film and non-film personalities. The fact is, I too have been through this internal torture for many years.” She continued.

Speaking to freepressjournal.in, Aartii also opened up about her own stint with depression: “Due to my previous toxic relationship, I tried to commit suicide four times. I forgot that what was happening to me was not permanent. I was very weak and vulnerable. I had forgotten my inner strength and that I have two children. Going through a divorce since the last eight years, fighting 40 false cases, it all took a toll on me.”

Recently, actor Arjun Bijlani said people in the TV industry cannot talk openly about depression because it might hamper their chances of getting work. He said, “The industry is a very catch-22 situation. You can’t open up because you feel then whatever little chance you have of getting work, you would lose it. People won’t give you work because they’ll think you’re depressed. It’s a very weird situation for actors sometimes. They want to open up but they can’t, they don’t trust anybody, it’s a sad state actually.”

He added, “The solution is that we, as a society, need to change. There should be more awareness about depression, there should be centres and these centre numbers must be sent to everybody. If you are depressed and you are going through anything and you feel suicidal, then please contact this number. There should be these numbers where at least someone can call up and talk to you during those moments.”

